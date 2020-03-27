Bowling Green will soon have a larger Real ID office after approval of a lease deal Thursday at the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority meeting.
Also notable about the meeting was its format. Rather than an in-person meeting, members of the authority used Zoom – an online video conferencing platform – to meet virtually.
It reflected the new reality of minimal person-to-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are crazy times,” authority Chairman Doug Gorman said. “I hope we don’t have to do too many this way.”
The main order for the virtual meeting was approving a deal with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to lease a 4,500-square-foot undeveloped space at the authority-owned Stadium Park Plaza for a new Real ID office.
Federally mandated Real IDs are replacing standard driver’s licenses.
The state earlier this year opened a Real ID office in Stadium Park Plaza between Starbucks and 6-4-3 Sports Bar but soon realized the space, at 1,700 square feet, “was too small,” Gorman said.
The state wants to keep an office in the building, so it will soon occupy a vacant space facing Seventh Avenue next to Mariah’s.
It will cost about $300,000 to build out the space, and the authority approved a bid from White Oak Contractors of Bowling Green for that project. The state will pay about $100,000 a year to rent the space, and the authority will receive the first three years of lease payments to pay off the buildout cost. After that, the lease payments will go to Stadium Park Plaza.
“The nice thing about a state lease is they don’t move very often,” Gorman said.
The state has agreed to lease the new space through 2027 with options to renew beyond that.
The move presents a double win for the building as the state has found a renter for the current Real ID office – a military recruiting office. Specifics on that lease deal are still being formulated.
Also Thursday, the authority approved a rent deferral for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the minor league team that plays at the authority-owned Bowling Green Ballpark.
The start of the Minor League Baseball season has been postponed indefinitely, leaving the team with no revenue until the season starts.
The deferral for the rent payment – about $8,300 – is for one month, but the issue will likely be revisited if the shutdown continues, authority members said.
The Hot Rods lease Bowling Green Ballpark for $100,000 a year.
