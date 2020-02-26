The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority on Tuesday approved hiring an Alabama firm to try to bring more retailers to downtown Bowling Green and surrounding areas.
The authority agreed to pay Retail Strategies of Birmingham, Ala., $65,000 for the first year of services and $45,000 per year for the following two years.
A representative of the firm made a presentation of its services at last month’s authority meeting.
The authority is the governing body of the Bowling Green Tax Increment Financing district, which encompasses much, but not all, of downtown Bowling Green.
But “we are trying to develop (more) retail in downtown,” not just in the TIF district, authority Chairman Doug Gorman said. He said while the firm’s focus will be on downtown, projects anywhere in Warren County could result from the recruitment effort.
The first year of the effort will include meeting with stakeholders, conducting a market analysis and developing a complete inventory of all available retail space, with the company more actively pitching downtown Bowling Green to retailers in the second and third years.
The authority previously worked with a similar firm, which produced “not the best results,” Gorman said.
Unlike the previous firm, Retail Strategies will have a downtown recruitment specialist regularly in the city.
Gorman said there is a chance another community partner will help offset some of the cost of Retail Strategies’ contract.
Also Tuesday, the authority agreed to be a sponsor for the 2020 Midwest League All-Star Game, which the Bowling Green Hot Rods will host at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The ballpark is owned by the authority, but the Hot Rods are owned by Jack Blackstock.
The $15,000 sponsorship will allow the authority to host some TIF partners at a variety of events during all-star festivities June 20-23.
Gorman said the authority has never formally thanked the various TIF partners that have invested tens of millions of dollars in the district.
“This is a perfect opportunity to do just that,” authority board member Dan Harbison said.
