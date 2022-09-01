Stadium Park Plaza will be getting some new tenants, while some downtown developers will be getting checks for their projects that improved public infrastructure in downtown Bowling Green.
The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority had a special called meeting Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark, one of the properties it owns. The adjoining Stadium Park Plaza development is also owned by the authority, which approved leasing space to two new tenants.
Pinnacle Bank will soon occupy Suite 300 in the building after the authority approved a three-year lease.
Authority attorney Scott Bachert said the bank had a target date of Oct. 1 to be in the building.
Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of the region’s fastest-growing banks and now operates in seven states after recently entering the Bowling Green market.
Also approved Wednesday was a lease with the state attorney general's office for a satellite office on the third floor of the building.
According to an emailed statement from the attorney general's office, "Attorney General (Daniel) Cameron is committed to establishing physical offices in regions across the state to provide Kentuckians with quick and reliable access to services offered by our office. Leasing office space at Stadium Park Plaza in Bowling Green is a step toward our goal of serving Kentuckians in Bowling Green and the surrounding area through a regional office."
"The Commonwealth of Kentucky has fallen in love with Stadium Park Plaza," said Bachert, noting the numerous state offices in the building, including the busy Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Driver Licensing Office.
The authority also approved three reimbursements for public infrastructure projects recently undertaken by private developers.
The authority oversees the downtown Tax Increment Financing district, where a portion of new state tax dollars generated by development is returned locally.
The authority reimbursed three developers for public infrastructure projects, such as public sidewalks:
The VueSV LLC, $352,795.82, for The Vue apartment and retail development.
Sam Capital LLC, $275,500, for the Railroad Plaza development.
New Millennium Real Estate LLC, $383,500, for the Gaslight Apartments.
"The ability to use (these funds) to incentivize developers" is largely why the TIF District has seen $350 million in investments, authority member Doug Gorman said.
