The museum at Bowling Green’s Aviation Heritage Park is nearly complete, and the general public was cleared for landing at the site Saturday for an open house.
The event allowed people to gather inside the $2.5 million structure, which is designed to look like a 1930s-era airplane hangar.
Michael Cowles, president of the park’s board of directors, said construction on the museum is about two-thirds finished.
The building is enclosed, but work remains to install infrastructure, build out the walls and create classrooms, a gift shop and other areas inside.
“Everybody’s excited about the potential of what this will be in the future,” Cowles said.
The board hopes to open the museum next year, but the open house enabled visitors to see one of the artifacts planned for display – a 1930s-era Piper Cub similar to the one flown by Glasgow native and aviation pioneer Willa Brown, the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license in the U.S.
The plane was on display in a rear corner of the building Saturday, but Cowles said plans call for it to be suspended from the museum’s ceiling.
The museum will also house memorabilia from the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association, a group of about 4,000 people nationwide whose members call themselves “River Rats.”
In addition to the open house, April 16 was a significant date for one of local aviation’s most noteworthy figures.
Dan Cherry, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, shot down a North Vietnamese MiG-21 in combat on this date in 1972, while serving as a fighter pilot in the Vietnam War.
Fifty years later, Cherry related his experience in combat, and his subsequent meeting and friendship with the Vietnamese pilot whose plane he downed, at the museum site to a rapt audience.
Cherry recalled the mission, one of 295 combat missions he flew, and the moment after his missile struck the MiG-21 and he saw the pilot parachute to safety, when he wondered who that pilot was and whether he had a family.
The F-4 Phantom that Cherry flew in Vietnam is on display at the park.
Several years later, Cherry worked at tracking down the pilot, and his efforts led him to travel to Vietnam in 2008 to meet with the pilot, Nguyen Hong My, for the first time on a Vietnamese television show.
Cherry said that seeing pictures of My’s family brought an emotional response out of him.
“I got so choked up at that point that I couldn’t even talk,” Cherry said. “I think it dawned on me how this story could have had a totally different outcome.”
Cherry spent several days in Vietnam as My’s guest in 2008, and welcomed My to the U.S. the following year.
Cherry wrote about the combat mission and subsequent reconciliation and friendship with My in his 2009 book, “My Enemy, My Friend.”
“We hope that our reconciliation will help veterans on both sides to get over their wartime experience, we want to be an inspiration to our two countries and we want to convince others of the futility of holding grudges and demonstrate the positive value of friendship,” Cherry said.
My sent a recorded video message of congratulations for the museum’s open house, which has been uploaded to YouTube, and expressed his wish to visit next year.
“The battle of April 16, 1972, you were the winner, but that is not important. What is important to me is the friendship ... we have built,” My said. “I never considered us enemies, we were just two soldiers serving in two different sides of the battle. ... We have great memories and happy times together, we have talked about the value of peace and the respect we have for one another.”
Cowles said he is optimistic that the museum will join the seven aircraft currently on static display at the park to honor local aviators, educate the public and inspire people.
“We’ve had a lot of serendipity in our life, and if a child or even an adult could be inspired to do something different than what their current course is, then that makes it all worthwhile,” Cowles said.