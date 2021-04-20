The public will get a rare chance to sit in a supersonic jet this weekend as Aviation Heritage Park will host its annual free, educational Open Cockpit event.
Located at Basil Griffin Park, Aviation Heritage Park will offer visitors the opportunity to set in a Northrup T-38 Talon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Talon, a NASA trainer that honors local astronaut Terry Wilcutt, was flown by every astronaut who has walked on the moon.
Visitors will also be allowed to climb ladders up to inspection platforms, where they will be able to look inside other aircraft at the park.
The Open Cockpit event is usually held in September of each year, but the park decided to move up the event in 2021.
With rain in the forecast for Saturday, park board member Bob Pitchford said the event will be Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. if it gets rained out.
“We have a big time with the kids, but plenty of adults come out as well,” Pitchford said. “We definitely want kids to come through and hear the stories about these aircraft. Usually hundreds of people come out each year. We are an educational organization as much as we are a historical one.”
Pitchford said many of the aircraft on site have had their interiors recently restored along with their exteriors.
Another hallmark of the event will be distinguished aviators who will act as docents for the public as they tell stories of the aircraft they once flew.
One guest docent at this year’s event will be Gen. Allen Youngman of Alvaton, who served in the Vietnam War, at the Pentagon and was adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard.
Youngman will tell the story of Col. Ray Nutter’s heroism in Vietnam. Nutter is the honoree represented by the park’s Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, better known as a Huey.
Pitchford said many Vietnam veterans come to see the helicopter, which acts an emotional touchstone.
“We are just so honored to have these aviators come and tell their stories to the public,” Pitchford said. “The Huey has special significance to the Vietnam veterans. It usually fosters a powerful emotional response.”
“We put extra effort into the community which supports us so well,” Pitchford said. “Seeing everyone come through makes everything worth it. People come a long way to see the aircraft.”
The park’s Summer Camp Expo will run alongside of the Open Cockpit event this weekend and is also free for both visitors and exhibitors.
The expo will provide a chance for the public to get information and sign up for camps this summer.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created some concerns with camps this year, Pitchford said the park will still have a few camps being represented this weekend. Ladybugs Fritters & Fries and Pelican SnoCones food trucks will be located on site during the expo.
Anyone who wishes to participate as an exhibitor can visit AviationHeritagePark.com for further details on how to register.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.