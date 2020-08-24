The Aviation Heritage Park unveiled its latest addition Monday, a replica Marine One, a VH3 helicopter honoring Bowling Green native Col. Arthur (Mac) Reynolds.
The Marine One was originally slated to debut as part of June’s Hangar Fest, but the coronavirus prompted delays in restoration and ultimately the cancellation of Hangar Fest pushing the unveiling back to Monday. It joins six other aircraft in the park.
“It’s an artifact that we have wanted for some time,” president of the Aviation Heritage Park Joe Tinus said. “It’s a very special day now to be able to roll it out.”
The Marine One’s journey to the Aviation Park at Basil Griffin Park began in November 2018, when the helicopter was discovered at the Naval Air Museum in Florida. The aircraft was moved back to Bowling Green in March 2019 and was moved to the Aviation Park in August 2019, when restoration began.
“One of the unique things about this one is that all the others that we have restored we restored to the original configuration that they were when they were in active service,” chair of the restoration committee and Aviation park member Gerald Roark said. “This one we took a Navy helicopter and turned it into a Marine One. We not only refurbished and restored this, we changed its appearance significantly.”
Roark said that the process was pretty straight-forward. The restoration took about nine months and was completed about a week and a half ago.
“We do the same thing with all of them,” Roark said. “We start by stripping them down and then refurbish whatever damage there is with either fiberglass or body putty or sanding or filling or whatever we need to do to bring it back. The only difference is we ended up painting this one in presidential colors (rather) than the Navy grey.”
The Marine One is in honor of Reynolds, a decorated pilot who flew for Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Cinton and George W. Bush. Reynolds, who passed away in 2018, was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and the Presidential Service Badge.
“He is a pretty prominent individual and we are pretty proud to do this,” Roark said.
The Marine One will have two dedication ceremonies on Sept. 12. The virtual reveal and dedication of Marine One will be broadcast on the Aviation Heritage Park’s Facebook at 6 p.m. with an invitation-only live event taking place early in the day at the park at 2 p.m.
“We certainly didn’t want to keep it in the restoration tent for another year, until next year’s hanger party,” Tinuis said. “So we are going to have a small dedication ceremony out here on 12th of September and then next year’s hanger party will be to recognize Col. Mac Reynolds.”
