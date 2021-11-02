FRANKLIN – Farmers in southcentral Kentucky who want to grow hemp can no longer use lack of local markets as an excuse not to do it.
Aviette Bioprocessing, which has been installing hemp processing equipment for several months, on Monday held a grand opening for its 12,000-square-foot facility on Brown Road in Franklin, making the startup the third hemp processor to set up shop in Simpson County.
Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, said hemp processors XYZ CBD Group and Shyne Labs are already operating in the county.
“These companies are providing manufacturing jobs, and they’re a huge boost for local farmers,” Griffin said during the grand opening that counted U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., among those attending.
Like XYZ and Shyne, Aviette Bioprocessing is already operating, but company founder Mark Loik said Monday that it is still gearing up.
Loik and his partners plan to invest as much as $8 million into a plant that he said will eventually operate as many as three shifts and grow from its current workforce of seven employees to around 25 people.
A native Canadian, Loik has been installing equipment from a Canadian company called extractX that specializes in designing and building industrial-scale cannabis and hemp extraction laboratories.
That equipment now in place, Loik said Monday that the plant is now processing about 10,000 pounds of raw hemp biomass “every two or three weeks” and turning it into a product he calls Kentucky Honey CBD.
That product looks like a translucent oil and is around 80% cannabidiol, or CBD. It is sold to processors who further refine the product into CBD creams, powders and pills sold by retailers.
While those products are for now the most popular uses of hemp, Paul said the market for products derived from hemp is wide-ranging.
He pointed out that hemp fiber can be used in a variety of commercial and industrial products, possibly even by automobile manufacturers.
Despite that potential, hemp has been slow to catch on with farmers after the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized hemp, a plant in the same family as marijuana and thus subject for years to stringent regulations.
Hemp, though, doesn’t have the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content that gives marijuana its psychoactive quality and has thus been approved for farmers to grow.
Still, the crop has faced such obstacles as financing and market uncertainty. After some initial enthusiasm, the crop has been slow to catch on with farmers.
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes, on hand for Monday’s ribbon-cutting, said he believes the future for hemp is promising.
“Simpson County is a huge agricultural community,” Barnes said. “But our tobacco crop has diminished greatly (since the 2004 federal tobacco buyout ended federal tobacco quotas and price supports).”
Barnes sees hemp as “another option” for farmers who relied in the past on tobacco as a cash crop.
“You’re moving from a crop that wasn’t friendly to our bodies to one that’s beneficial,” Barnes said. “I think most farmers will be glad to change from tobacco to hemp.”
Loik, who came to Bowling Green originally as chief executive of the Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel plant in the Kentucky Transpark, said he is seeing positive trends in the hemp business.
“I think more farmers now have the confidence to grow the product,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how many acres will be grown in Kentucky next spring.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.