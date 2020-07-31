A homegrown company will contribute to the growth of Warren County’s Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
B&R Electrical, an electrical contractor that started in Bowling Green in 1995, is investing $2.5 million to build a new headquarters and related facilities on a 6.76-acre lot in the Transpark in northern Warren County.
The company will eventually move from its current headquarters at 550 Kelly Road in the Plum Springs area to office and warehouse space that will be built on the lot along Prosperity Drive.
Plans call for B&R to construct a 16,000-square-foot materials warehouse and a 6,000-square-foot office building and attached 8,000-square-foot warehouse on the site.
“We’ve just outgrown where we are now,” said Jeff Miller, B&R’s owner. “We’ve been looking for a year or so and finally found a place that meets our needs. We’re going to double our square footage.”
It’s an expansion that will allow B&R to be closer to some of its customers and continue its growth, Miller said.
“With several of our customers already located in the park, it is the ideal location for our new headquarters,” said Miller, who founded the company 25 years ago.
Miller said B&R’s focus has been working with manufacturers on various building and maintenance projects. Additionally, the company has extended its services into health care, logistics, warehousing and wastewater treatment facilities.
“About 75 percent of our business is with manufacturers,” Miller said. “We work with companies from automobile manufacturers to food companies. We’ve been fortunate to tie in with a lot of different companies.”
Although it does work for local companies, B&R has expanded its geographical reach over the years. Miller said the company has done work in 29 U.S. states, along with China, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada.
That diversity has helped B&R weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn.
“We’ve had some places hold off on projects until they can figure out where they stand after the pandemic,” Miller said. “But we’ve been OK.”
With B&R’s multistate and international presence opening up some other options for its expansion, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson was glad to see the company grow close to its roots.
“B&R Electrical has a reputation for excellence that has led to jobs throughout the United States and the world,” Wilkerson said in a news release. “Out of all the locations they serve, the company has chosen to grow in Bowling Green. We are honored that they have done so.”
Part of the attraction of the Transpark was a site that had much of the infrastructure already in place.
“B&R Electrical purchased a lot where the building pad had already been graded,” said Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are investing in these types of improvements to make it easier for companies to choose Bowling Green and to move their construction projects forward quickly once they do.”
Miller said B&R has 58 employees, a number he expects to grow once the company moves to a new location that can accommodate more than 100 workers.
“We’ll be hiring,” Miller said. “We’re adding a couple of project managers and some other positions as soon as we can open our doors.”
