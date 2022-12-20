Furthering its mission to help those in need, the Bowling Green Fire Department had a dedication Monday as the site of a Safe Haven Baby Box, allowing parents to safely surrender newborn babies.
The dedication and blessing of the box at the BGFD's Lovers Lane substation also served as a way for Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey to raise awareness of state safe haven laws.
"This is an opportunity for the parents of Bowling Green to do what's right, to do what's loving, to do what's legal and to do something anonymously," Kelsey said at the dedication.
A firefighter and medic by trade, Kelsey has been an advocate for ending infant abandonment and educating the public on safe haven laws.
That mission has taken on special resonance for Kelsey, who was herself surrendered as a newborn by a mother who had been a sexual assault victim.
"I stand on the front lines of this movement as one of these kids that wasn't lovingly, legally and anonymously placed in a safe haven baby box," Kelsey said. "My mission today is to go across this country to ensure that the next child will."
The baby box at BGFD is one of 132 placed at safe surrender locations across the U.S. since Kelsey founded the organization.
The box at BGFD is climate-controlled and equipped with a silent alarm system, allowing for the safe surrender of an infant and enabling firefighters to quickly respond to a baby's placement in the box.
Instructions are printed in English and Spanish on the box, and the number for a crisis hotline is also posted at the site.
A total of 21 infants have been placed in boxes sponsored by Safe Haven since 2017.
Under Kentucky safe haven laws, a parent can anonymously place a newborn baby at a staffed police station, fire station or hospital, a participating place of worship or an emergency medical services provider and shall not be considered to have abandoned or endangered the child.
A first responder accepting physical custody of the newborn must immediately arrange for the infant to be taken to the nearest hospital for any appropriate medical treatment.
"Very few professions exist where a mother or father will hand you a baby and ask you to make it better," BGFD Chief Justin Brooks said. "We have gained the respect and trust of this community over many years of service. This Safe Haven Baby Box is another proactive measure to help serve the community."
Kelsey said the BGFD reached out about installing a baby box at the new Lovers Lane substation, which opened last year.
During her remarks Monday, Kelsey referenced a previous incident in 2018 in which a newborn was left in a cardboard box outside the Gott Volunteer Fire Department on Porter Pike.
The child survived, but there was no way of knowing how long it had been left outside.
BGFD Chaplain Capt. Kevin Lashley spoke of the importance of the baby box shortly before blessing it.
"It is better to have it and never need it than need it and never have it," Lashley said.