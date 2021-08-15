The cornfield is long gone, but the prospect for a bumper crop on land along Lovers Lane between Middle Bridge Road and the J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel is promising.
As heavy equipment moves piles of dirt on the 67 acres, it can only mean that development of a new road extending Shive Lane to Lovers Lane is closer to reality and that commercial developments sprouting like corn stalks will follow.
Although site preparation is being done by the Bale of Kentucky Family Limited Partnership, it will lead to construction of the road that will extend from the roundabout at the Ken Bale Boulevard-Shive Lane intersection to Lovers Lane across from Searcy Way.
Discussed for more than a decade, the Shive Lane extension is in the works now because the Bale partnership agreed to donate land for a road that will connect busy Scottsville Road to the increasingly busy Lovers Lane.
“The city is going through our property to extend Shive Lane,” said Ruthie Bale, listed as the registered agent for the Bale partnership. “At this time we’re just trying to get it graded and get utilities going in there.”
That work could be followed soon by road construction crews building a three-lane road that will include a roundabout at the Shive Lane-Middle Bridge Road intersection where Shive Lane now ends.
Plans call for the city-funded road to extend to Searcy Way, where a traffic light will be installed as part of a project expected to cost nearly $2 million.
City Public Works Director Greg Meredith said last year that he expects the roundabout and the road extension project to be done at the same time, but he still isn’t certain when construction might start.
“Our project for the road extension has yet to be bid for construction although it should be soon,” Meredith said in an email.
The sooner the better, according to Bale, who would like the property to join in on the manic development happening along Lovers Lane.
“That’s going to be very valuable property,” Bale said. “We have people calling us about it every day.”
Whatever commercial developments crop up on the property will only add to the Bale family’s history of real estate development that started with Ruthie Bale’s father, the late Ken Bale.
The family has been involved with deals that brought Sam’s Club and other businesses to the Ken Bale Boulevard area and with several developments along Campbell Lane.
The latest was the 2018 sale of 57 acres near Campbell Lane and Eastland Street to the Menards home improvement store chain.
Menards had 39.71 of those acres rezoned for highway business but has yet to begin work on what is expected to be a 175,000-square-foot store and other adjacent retail developments.
The Bale partnership also owns another 45 acres along Campbell Lane near Smallhouse Road.
“We get inquiries about that property, but we haven’t sold anything yet,” Ruthie Bale said. “That’s all we have left on Campbell Lane.”