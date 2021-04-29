The third annual Band Together BG: Making a Difference event will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at La Gala.
The event is a benefit concert put on by founder and producer Flora Templeton Stuart Injury Lawyers.
All proceeds will be donated to local charities, including BG OnStage at SKyPAC and the International Center of Kentucky Building Campaign for the New American Education and Job Training. Donations are anticipated to be from $20,000 to $40,000.
Live performances will include Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke and Bad Navigator.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information and for ticket sales, visit https://bandtogetherbg.eventbrite.com.
