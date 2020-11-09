On a chilly October Friday, Rick Wilson is looking comfortable in his new role of retired banker.
Relaxing in his Kensington Way home, Wilson has ditched the coat-and-tie look for cowboy boots, jeans and a pullover as he gives orders not to a teller or loan officer but to a frisky golden retriever named Cal (for University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari).
The scene may be the perfect illustration of how the 61-year-old Wilson has come full circle. After 43 years in banking, mostly with BB&T and its predecessor Bowling Green Bank & Trust, Wilson is now ready to return to his rustic Warren County roots.
"I was born and raised on a dairy farm in the Rich Pond area," Wilson recalled. "I started working on the farm from a young age. I got a good dose of work ethic, but I wouldn't have wanted to be raised any other way."
Ironically, that bucolic background played a role in launching Wilson on a career that culminated with him serving as BB&T market president for the past 23 years.
"My dad encouraged me to find a life off the farm," recalled Wilson, who today maintains a 25-acre farm in the Hadley community that he plans to retreat to as often as possible. "I applied at Bowling Green Bank & Trust, and they hired me. I was 18 and a senior at Warren Central High School."
He kept that job while studying at Western Kentucky University; and it started a career that, except for a few years with Sovran Bank in Nashville, kept Wilson in his hometown and allowed him to play key roles both in the growth of Bowling Green and in the evolution of Bowling Green Bank & Trust.
The hometown bank he joined while still in high school merged with BB&T in 2002 and is now going through a merger with SunTrust Banks to become part of the Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp., one of the nation's largest bank holding companies.
"I've gone from the fourth-largest bank in Bowling Green to the sixth-largest bank in the nation," Wilson mused. "I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the world, to have grown up on a dairy farm in Rich Pond to be president of a bank. It has been a complete blessing."
Not that his tenure at BB&T has always been smooth. He has guided the bank through bad loan portfolios, revolutionary changes in technology and some time-consuming personnel issues.
"The hardest year was 2004," Wilson recalled. "I was chairman of the (Bowling Green Area) Chamber of Commerce, and I had to lead a national search for a chamber president. I had two lenders leave and the Glasgow branch president leave.
"I would get up at 4 o'clock and go to the office and work about three hours, then I would go back home to see my kids off to school. After that, I would go back to the bank for a normal work day. I did that for about a year."
That chairmanship of the chamber board was one of many community outreach positions Wilson held over the years. The bank has sponsored many local fundraisers, and Wilson has played leadership roles at the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority that oversees the Kentucky Transpark, the Bowling Green Area Economic Development Authority, and Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.
"Rick has been one of those selfless leaders that help make Bowling Green a great city," said Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the chamber. "He has supported a lot of things that we've done, including the Leader in Me campaign that raised $1.5 million for local schools."
Wilson, who started in banking when bank statements and canceled checks were mailed out by hand and lived to see a time when deposits are made via smartphone, plans to continue involvement in some community organizations; but he's looking forward to a slower pace.
"The decision to retire has been a tough one for me," he said. "But I'm looking forward to being able to enjoy myself and have no deadlines."
Wilson said losing wife Teresa Wilson in 2017 after her lengthy illness helped him re-order his priorities.
"That changed my perspective," he said. "Life's very fragile. Knowing that has helped me focus on the important things."
Wilson said he is also at peace knowing that his successor in overseeing the Bowling Green and Glasgow markets, Clay Pendleton, will make a smooth transition.
"I've been introducing Clay to clients and others in the community," Wilson said. "Like me, he's from Bowling Green. He'll be market president at 37 years old. I was 38, so our paths have been similar."
Pendleton said Wilson has been a great mentor.
"I worked with him for 14 years," Pendleton said. "He gave me a chance in this business. I owe my career to him. He has been the consummate professional. He will be deeply missed."
