A total of 17 people at Rural King in Glasgow had to be decontaminated after a barrel containing suspicious material was located at the farm and home supply store on South L. Rogers Wells Boulevard.
According to the Glasgow Fire Department, firefighters responded about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the store regarding the barrel. Officials learned a customer had bought a barrel and, upon washing it out, found a suspicious material with a strong odor coming from the barrel and decided to return it.
A sample of the material was later gathered by the fire department with the assistance of Barren County Emergency Management and was determined to be a flavoring food additive for human consumption, according to the fire department.
After the barrel was returned to the store, a number of employees complained of burning eyes and throats.
The GFD began decontamination at the scene of those affected, many of whom were then transported to a hospital by Barren-Metcalfe EMS for evaluation.
The fire department was assisted by Barren County Emergency Management, the Glasgow Police Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.
