GLASGOW – Barren Fiscal Court is considering funding a detective’s position with the Barren River Drug Task Force.
Ron Lafferty, director of the drug task force, spoke to fiscal court last week about the request. The drug task force serves Barren and Allen counties and is made up of police officers from law enforcement agencies in those counties.
“A couple of weeks ago, the city of Glasgow pulled their two detectives. They said they were down a lot of people and needed (the detectives) back,” Lafferty said. “When I talked to the chief (Glasgow Police Chief Jennifer Arbogast), she said they would eventually get back in it.”
Lafferty said Arbogast told him it could be six months to a year before the GPD could rejoin the drug task force, but when it did return she would only be able to provide one detective.
At one time, the drug task force had two county-funded positions. When one of the county-funded officers left, Lafferty never replaced the officer because the drug task force was fully staffed.
With the GPD leaving, Lafferty said he has lost one-third of the drug task force staff.
“Our caseload has increased from the past year by 56%. Our drug seizures have increased by 43% from last year. I would like to fill that position back again, if possible,” he said.
The cost to fund the additional position would be about $54,000 a year, which includes benefits and some overtime expenses. The position is not included in the drug task force’s budget.
Magistrate Carl Dickerson asked if anyone had spoken to Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong about the city funding the position along with the county.
Judge-Executive Micheal Hale said he spoke with Armstrong and learned the city has chosen to go in a different direction. “Right now, they have no intentions of getting back (in the drug task force),” Hale said.
Lafferty then said the city hasn’t officially left the drug task force.
If the city decided at a later date to return to the drug task force, Dickerson said, could the fiscal court tell them “no.”
“I don’t know that the fiscal court can, but the board of directors for the drug task force can,” Lafferty said.
Magistrate Trent Riddle asked if the city and county could fund the position together, similar to what they do with a building inspector position. Lafferty said he wasn’t sure.
Magistrate Jeff Botts, chairman of the administrative and budget committee, then asked if county officials needed to meet with Armstrong to talk about that possibility before the fiscal court made a decision.
“I would encourage you all to have those conversations with the mayor (and) with the police chief and make sure Ron is with you to find out more, and I challenge any of you magistrates to do that,” Hale said.
But Dickerson said he thought fiscal court should go ahead and fund the position Lafferty was requesting. He then made a motion to fund the position, but before fiscal court could vote whether to approve it, Magistrate Mark Bowman questioned how the county could fund the position if it is not included in the budget.
“From what I’ve seen of the budget, we have a surplus. If we are going to spend $54,000 on something, I would say it is well-spent, making sure our children or anybody doesn’t get that poison that’s out there,” Dickerson said. “I’m a conservative, but $54,000 is well-spent if you want to keep one child out of rehab or one child out of jail, because you pay for it one way or the other in my opinion.”
Without additional information, Riddle said he couldn’t support funding the position. He also said he felt it would be worthwhile for Lafferty to meet with the mayor to see if a compromise could be reached.
“If there is no compromise, I would support it, but right now I wouldn’t support it,” Riddle said.
Hale then issued a challenge to magistrates. He told them he expected them to tell him how the county could fund the position, if they voted to approve it.
“We’ve got to find it in the budget. We’ve got to make sure the money is going to be there,” he said.
Dickerson then pointed out that fiscal court had approved pay increases for some county departments earlier in the meeting.
“We have to have priorities. We’ll have to take some from somewhere and give it to (Lafferty) because it’s a very important position as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
Dickerson asked County Treasurer Jenny Hoffman if the county had a surplus in its overall budget. She told him some county departments did have a surplus, but not all of them. As for the county’s overall budget, she told him she would have to check and get back with him.
He then withdrew his motion and asked the matter be tabled until the next fiscal court meeting.
Botts suggested the administrative and budget committee meet with Armstrong and Arbogast before the next fiscal court meeting to discuss the issue.
“I think we can get all of this figured out in this committee meeting,” Botts said.
