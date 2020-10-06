GLASGOW – Barren County magistrates are considering closing several county roads with few residents living along them.
At a meeting last week, Magistrate Carl Dickerson questioned how many people live along the roads considered for closures.
Judge-Executive Micheal Hale said some have rental houses with tenants living there, while other houses are empty. Some of the roads no longer have residences located along them, the judge-executive said.
“If you look at the history of those roads being adopted, they sort of look like they were someone’s driveway at one time,” Hale said. “We are spending a lot of money to repair these roads that benefit maybe one person. ...
“We are repeatedly repairing these roads,” he said.
Hale suggested Barren Fiscal Court’s transportation committee meet before the next fiscal court meeting to discuss the possible closure of the roads.
“Be very mindful about these roads. Again, my opinion, I feel like when you go out and (repair) a road that benefits maybe only one, you are neglecting a whole subdivision that probably needs repairing,” he said.
A list of roads to be considered for closure wasn’t available.
Fiscal court also approved an agreement with the state Transportation Cabinet, Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for paving several rural secondary roads in the county. The state will reimburse the county up to $309,901 to help cover the cost to pave the roads.
The roads scheduled to be paved are Cora Wilburn Road, Dearing Road, Dearing Road Y, Furlong Road, James Road, Lee Fendell Road, Mutter Road, Red Cross Road, Rock Cabin Road, Siloam Road, Steam Mill Road, Tick Ridge Road and Whispering Woods Road.
The paving project will begin with Whispering Woods Road, Hale said.
A discussion also occurred during the fiscal court meeting regarding the purchase of a truck and a spray tank to be used to spray rights of way. The equipment is available through a state online auction, but due to the county not having a credit card, which is required for the purchase, fiscal court opted not to take action to buy the equipment.
Hale also announced that Jeremy Runyon, the county road supervisor, retired Sept. 30. No replacement has been named for Runyon.
