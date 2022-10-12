Micheal Hale and Jamie Byrd face off at Barren County candidate forum
Buy Now

Micheal Hale (left) and Jamie Byrd face off at a Barren County candidate forum Tuesday ahead of the Nov. 8 election at the Glasgow Plaza Theatre. The forum was hosted by WCLU Radio and moderated by Warren County resident and pastor Gregg Farrell.

 SARAH MICHELS/smichels@bgdailynews.com

GLASGOW – About 200 people gathered Tuesday at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre to watch candidates for Barren County judge-executive, county attorney, sheriff and jailer answer questions from community members.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you