Barren County failed to comply with its own procurement policy concerning renovations scheduled to be made at the county-owned courthouse in Glasgow.
Chapter 34.25 in the Barren County Code of Ordinances states: “The Judge/Executive shall place an appropriate advertisement in the newspaper of the largest general circulation within the county, and shall open all bids publicly at the time and place stated in the advertisement.”
Jeff Jobe, publisher of the Barren County Progress, reported Nov. 3 that no public bidding and no public bid details were advertised nor discussed in open fiscal court meetings and no advertisement for building maintenance at the courthouse was placed.
Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale told the Daily News the failure to advertise bids was due to meeting demands of the state Administrative Office of the Courts which is paying for the renovations.
“AOC was working with us on remodeling the current courthouse, and they said once we get quotes (for the renovation) we would meet,” Hale said. “We were doing what we were asked to do. AOC wanted us to get the quotes quickly.
“We didn’t even make an attempt to do that,” Hale said of opening bids publicly. “It wasn’t overlooked. We just didn’t do it. Our newspaper only comes out once a week, and some of these things have to be done quicker than that. We just didn’t do it because AOC kept saying for us to get the quotes in.”
Jobe reached out to the AOC through the Kentucky Press Association, and the AOC said a county should follow its own procurement policies.
“The AOC pays counties quarterly ‘operating costs’ payments, which are payments advancing costs for utilities, janitorial expenses, insurance, maintenance, repair and upkeep of the facilities,” the AOC’s statement said. “ ... because the AOC reimburses counties for the Judicial Branch’s proportionate share of the costs of nonrecurring projects based on the percentage of the facility that is occupied by the Kentucky Court of Justice, counties are required to obtain quotes and submit them for approval of the AOC before undertaking the project.
“Although the AOC approves the cost of the project in advance, AOC approval does not indicate that a county complied with its own procurement policies. If it is required by its own policies to solicit bids rather than simply obtain quotes, then the county should solicit bids and provide the bids to the AOC for approval of costs prior to accepting a bid.”
“Hindsight is 20/20,” Hale said. “If we had to do it over, we would’ve done bids. So we take ownership in it.”
Hale said another factor playing into the decision was recent public opposition in the community toward the future construction of a new judicial center.
“We have a small group, mainly spearheaded by a former judge executive who doesn’t want a new judicial center,” Hale said. “All the sudden, we started having a lot of opposition to it, but we are still getting a new judiciary center.”
He said he saw the opportunity to quickly begin renovations at the current courthouse as a way to ease the public’s concerns.
Hale said further clarification on the issue will be provided by County Attorney Kathryn Thomas at the regularly scheduled Barren Fiscal Court meeting Nov. 16.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.