The Temple Hill Lions Club kicked off the Barren County Fair on Tuesday night to the joy of the community after the event was limited last summer.
With the COVID-19 pandemic trending downward, the group will host the fair with events through Saturday for the first time since 2019.
Last year, only the cattle and horse shows were held for the public. The carnival, demolition derby and other attractions were canceled.
Lions Club Fair Manager Matthew Gentry said the public came out in droves on opening night, and the club now expects one of the fair’s largest attendance numbers in recent memory.
“We are very optimistic that we are going to have a really good fair,” Gentry said. “Tuesday night was a really good showing. We are just excited to be able to put smiles on the community’s faces. That’s what we are about.”
General admission for the fair is $10 per night except Friday, when tickets are $15. Anybody under 36 inches tall gets in free.
A wrestling showcase was held Tuesday, while the new attraction of remote-control car races drew a younger audience.
Carnival rides from Miller Spectacular Co. are scheduled to run from 6 to 10 p.m. each night.
The main attractions Thursday night will be a cornhole tournament and the adult ATV rodeo.
The truck and tractor pull will be Friday evening, and the power wheel derby and the demolition derby are scheduled for Saturday.
Gentry said all money raised from ticket sales will go to Lions Club’s community projects in the county.
“We would like to invite anybody out to the fair,” Gentry said. “There is something here for everyone. Just about everyone working the fair is a Lions Club member. If you need assistance reach out to one of us. We want to help in any way possible.”
– More information on the Temple Hill Lions Club and a full list of the week’s schedule can be found at www.barrencountyfair.com/.