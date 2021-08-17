The Barren County School District is among 10 districts in Kentucky receiving Grow-Your-Own program grants, which will support schools in recruiting aspiring educators – possibly from their own students.
“The department is thrilled to see the first Grow-Your-Own partnerships start across the commonwealth,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said in a news release announcing the grant awards. “Most educators teach in the school district they attended (as students). Helping school districts develop the interests of students who want to become teachers – giving them the experiences they need to develop their skills – is a good way to create a larger teacher workforce in the future.”
Kentucky faces “significant” teacher shortages, according to the Kentucky Department of Education. Under the grant initiative, recipients will receive $50,000 to support the state’s teacher talent pipeline.
Through the Grow-Your-Own program, schools can recruit, develop and retain teachers who are already connected to the school or community but may not have considered teaching as a career. The program could help those who may need or want additional support with getting started in the profession, the Kentucky Department of Education said in its release.
Byron Darnall, formerly the principal of Potter Gray Elementary School, is associate commissioner in KDE’s Office of Educator Licensure and Effectiveness and said the program can help ease aspiring educators into the profession.
“Local schools and districts are uniquely suited to provide this opportunity to employees that may already be active in schools but lack full certification,” Darnall said. “(Grow-Your-Own) grants directly address potential barriers that may be preventing talented people from becoming fully certified educators.”
Once students are identified and recruited, the Kentucky Department of Education said they can grow with the support of a school program that uses a teaching and learning career pathway and Educators Rising – an organization for students – to put aspiring educators on solid footing in their pursuit of a career.
Glass also said the program could help diversify Kentucky’s teacher workforce as well.
“Students benefit from having teachers who look like them. Diversity in the profession – whether that means race, ethnicity, economic background, disability or gender – helps give students role models who they can look up to and aspire to be,” he said. “(Grow-Your-Own) programs can be found in many states, and we encourage school boards and districts to embrace and support them.
“As a country, we’ve been increasing the percentage of teachers of color over time, but we’re not necessarily reaping the benefits due to the turnover rate. That’s why we’re focused on retention and making sure these teachers are supported so that they want to stay in the profession,” Glass said.
The 10 districts receiving the grant, and the schools they will serve, include:
- Barren County: Barren County High School.
- Bullitt County: Bullitt Central High School, North Bullitt High School and Bullitt East High School.
- Corbin Independent: Corbin High School.
- Greenup County: Greenup County High School.
- Hardin County: Central Hardin High School.
- Jefferson County: Ballard High School, Central High School Magnet Career Center, Butler Traditional High School, Doss High School, Fairdale High School, Jeffersontown High School, Louisville Male High School, Marion C. Moore High School, Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Seneca High School and Waggener High School.
- Nelson County: Nelson County High School and Thomas Nelson High School.
- Owensboro Independent: Owensboro High School.
- Spencer County: Spencer County High School.
- Whitley County: Whitley County High School.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.