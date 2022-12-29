The Barren County judicial center is now set to move to the design phase, said Krissie Fields, Barren County circuit clerk and member of the Project Development Board.
“We’re just excited to get to this phase,” Fields said. “It’s taken two and a half years to get to this point. We’re ready to get to the fun part.”
The Kentucky legislature allocated $32 million for the project in 2020 as one of several judicial center updates across the state. However, progress stalled as local officials argued over where the new center should be located and how much acreage it required.
Furthermore, the top land prospect for the property, a 5-acre property along West Main Street including several city-owned lots, a Dollar General and a portion of the Glasgow Water Company, was the same location of a proposed downtown public park that had been the subject of a grassroots planning effort since 2019.
Wes Anderson, organizer of the Downtown Park Steering Committee, previously told the Daily News that the Bale family sold the lot to the city in 2018 specifically intending it to become a public park.
In September, the city of Glasgow decided to reduce the amount of acreage it would sell for the judicial center project to 3.26 acres in order to leave room for an adjacent park.
Since the site was finalized, the PDB has been working to acquire all the required property. During a Nov. 30 meeting, the PDB discussed closing amounts for these sales, totaling $1.2 million – $670,000 to the city of Glasgow, $375,000 to Dollar General Corporation and $175,000 to the Glasgow Water Company.
In the meantime, the Barren County Fiscal Court also approved 20-year bonds to be held by the Barren County Public Properties Corporation.
At its subsequent meeting on Dec. 21, the PDB decided to hold two meetings a month during the design phase for “fluidity and reaction time,” according to the meeting minutes.
And at its most recent meeting on Dec. 28, PDB member Rich Alexander announced that all land acquisition closings had occurred, with all deeds recorded, meaning that the judicial center project is now set to proceed.
The next step is design, which could take nine months to a year, Fields said.
While the Administrative Office of the Courts has specific requirements and allotted square footage regarding what’s included in the judicial center, it’s up to the PDB to decide how to put everything together with the help of its contracted architects.
It will determine design elements including how the building is stacked, what goes on each floor, where the public entrance will be, whether to combine certain areas, where to place stairs and corridors and how parking will work.
Fields said that the PDB doesn’t know how it is going to answer any of these questions, but that they are excited to figure out the best way to serve the community through the center’s design.
“It’s still all up in the air,” she said. “It’s basically like a puzzle.”
After the design phase is complete, the PDB will put out bids for construction, which could last a year to 18 months, Fields said. The timeline is not set in stone, but the estimated completion date is somewhere between late 2024 and mid-2025.