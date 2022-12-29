An initial design of the Glasgow judicial center

An initial design of the judicial center outlining the properties necessary for the project, as of September 2022. It includes the proposed parking spaces and location of the building.

 Courtesy of the Friends of the Downtown Glasgow Park Facebook

The Barren County judicial center is now set to move to the design phase, said Krissie Fields, Barren County circuit clerk and member of the Project Development Board.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels