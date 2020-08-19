GLASGOW – Barren County’s tax rates for real and personal property will remain unchanged from the previous year, according to action taken Tuesday by Barren Fiscal Court.
Fiscal court approved on first reading an ordinance setting the 2020 tax rate for real property at 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is estimated to generate $3,180,240 million in revenue for the county.
Fiscal court chose that rate after a recommendation from Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.
“I figure if we don’t have a good year and the (Kentucky) Department for Local Government comes in and says the compensating rate is going to be 14.5 and we brought it down to 14.3, are you prepared to ask for that back to bring in the same amount that you had? We don’t know. We are in times we don’t know,” he said. “As I’ve said, things are looking good, but that money is not in our pockets.”
Fiscal court’s administrative and budget committees held a joint meeting Monday. The committees recommended a tax rate of 14.3 cents, and that was initially presented to fiscal court on Tuesday.
Kim Shipley, property valuation administrator for Barren County, spoke during the joint committee meeting Monday and at fiscal court’s meeting Tuesday.
“Over this last year property values have gone up in Barren County,” she said.
Shipley said the county had more than $27.4 million in new residential property values in 2019, and that is a number that is not included in the tax rate calculation for 2020.
Leaving the tax rate for real property the same so that the county will receive additional revenue will allow the county to do some things it needs to do, such as properly fund economic development, Magistrate Carl Dickerson said.
“It’s a lot easier to leave it where it is than to take it back and then find out next year that we are going to have to go up from 14.5 to 15.5 to get the same revenue. Personally, I think we need to leave the tax rate exactly where it is,” he said.
Hale said the same tax generated $3,085,558.29 for the county in 2019.
“So you’re looking at a difference of roughly $70,000 to $80,000,” Hale said.
Hale also discussed future expenses for the county. One expense was the debt for the Barren County Courthouse, which is $4.5 million. The county will become responsible for the building once the new judicial center is built by the Kentucky Office of Administrative Courts. The expense for the remaining historic courthouse debt is $260,000 annually.
The county will also be responsible for making growing contributions for the County Employee Retirement System. The county also contributes $641,000 to the Barren River District Health Department for its retirement fund.
“That is tax money. We pay all bills and all contributions with tax money,” Hale said.
Hale talked briefly about the idea of establishing a health department taxing district. “If we do that we that we can offset that on our property taxes,” Hale said.
The county also pays for property and liability insurance. That figure is $152,000 and increases by almost 5 percent each year, Hale said.
In 2015, the county owed nearly $18 million. For 2020, it owes $13.3 million.
Hale said the county had paid off its debt for lighting at Jackie Browning Park. That amount was $66,576.25. By paying it off, the county is able to save $14,096.93 in interest. The county was not scheduled to pay off the park lighting project until 2023.
The county also paid off its debt for new sheriff’s office communication system upgrade in June.
Hale also told fiscal court that the county needs to develop a goal to get its debt below $10 million.
Fiscal court will have to approve the tax ordinance on second reading before the tax rates become final.
Fiscal court also voted to set the 2021 tax rate for motor vehicles and watercraft at 15.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. This rate also remains unchanged from the previous year. It is estimated to generate $472,606 in revenue for motor vehicles and $25,100 for watercraft.
