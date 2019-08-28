A Barren County man was arrested Tuesday following allegations of raping a child.
Billy Ray Goode, 65, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Barren County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12), first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12), incest (victim younger than 12) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12).
According to the sheriff's office, the arrest resulted from a complaint that Goode had sexually assaulted a family member.
Goode is in Barren County Corrections Center under a $50,000 cash bond.
