Barren County Middle School teacher William Kyle Gardner was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with second-degree rape of a 13-year-old female and first-degree sexual abuse, according to Barren County Sheriff's Office Public Information Deputy Mike Houchens.
Gardner, 27, was also charged with tampering with evidence. He is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center, with bond set at $75,000.
According to the arrest citation, Barren County Sheriff's deputies investigated allegations of sexual abuse of a student at the school Friday afternoon and arrested Gardner the next day.
The Sheriff's Office arrest citation indicates that Gardner, when interviewed, admitted to having sexual intercourse with the female juvenile on three different occasions.
A statement on the Barren County Schools Facebook page said: "Barren County Schools takes all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time. The school district will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate actions necessary to protect our students."
