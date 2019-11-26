A husband and wife in Barren County face criminal charges after several children in their care accused them of abuse over a period of multiple years.
Matthew Wayne Brock, 43, and Robin Brock, 38, both of Glasgow, have been indicted by a Barren County grand jury on six counts of first-degree criminal abuse.
The Barren County Sheriff's Office investigated the couple after deputies and Social Services responded to the Brocks' Lick Branch Road residence Oct. 17 regarding a report of child abuse.
The children were transported to the sheriff's office and several members of the residence were interviewed.
"All the members of the residence that were spoken to stated that multiple times over the last three years ... Matthew Brock used a wooden paddle on several members of the residence," Detective Adam Bow of the sheriff's office said in an arrest citation.
Matthew Brock was also alleged to have "twisted and pulled one child's arm" and never took the child for medical treatment. The child had to use a sling for several days, according to the arrest citation.
Other allegations leveled against Matthew Brock include striking a child in the head with a broom two years ago, resulting in a cut on their head, and choking one child with his hands around Aug. 1 of this year, the citation said.
During an interview with deputies, Matthew Brock said he had used a paddle on a child and admitted that he had been in altercations with his wife, but denied the injuries to the arm and head alleged by the children.
Matthew and Robin Brock are both in Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow under $250,000 cash bonds.
