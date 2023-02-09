A Barren County deputy jailer was arrested Wednesday after reportedly stealing money from an inmate.
Dustin Ty Young, 25, of Edmonton, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000).
According to an arrest citation, KSP was contacted Tuesday by Barren County Jailer Aaron Shirley to investigate the alleged theft.
KSP learned that Young had booked an inmate into the jail on Jan. 31 who had just been arrested following a pursuit that ended in Metcalfe County.
Video surveillance from the facility shows Young retrieving a wallet from the inmate's property and taking money from it, the arrest citation said.
"An interview was conducted with Young the following day in which he admitted to taking $1,500 from (the inmate's) wallet out of his property bag at the jail," Young's arrest citation said. "He further admitted he used the money to pay some bills and to buy a firearm."
Young was booked Wednesday into Warren County Regional Jail, and online jail records indicated he was released on his own recognizance.
Barren County Jailer Aaron Shirley said that Young, who began working at the jail in 2021, was read a termination letter upon his arrest.
The theft charge brought against Young is a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison.
Young is scheduled to be arraigned March 13 in Barren District Court.
