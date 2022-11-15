Barren fire leads to arson arrest JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Nov 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Barren County man was arrested Tuesday after police investigated a house fire that authorities deemed suspicious.According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers were informed by the Glasgow Fire Department that a house fire at a Grandview Avenue residence appeared to be suspicious in origin.A GPD investigation identified Kermit Hall Jr., of Glasgow, as a suspect. Glasgow police said that Hall had stayed in the house the night before and started a fire in the living room by lighting a bag of charcoal in a tin pan.The fire spread throughout the living room, causing Hall to flee from the house through a window, GPD said.Hall was arrested on charges of third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTerry Kevin StahlKentucky Division of Water records reveal more Henkel violationsHines, Geoghegan win, Thompson ahead in Ky. Supreme Court raceBetty Jo MintonJackson defeats Minter in revamped 20th DistrictGary Eugene DillardWarren County election results'No garbage company is going to be perfect'Gorman will lead new-look fiscal courtBG commission incumbents re-elected Images Videos State News Kentucky reporter retires after giving voice to marginalized Campaign helps military members get home for holidays New response truck unveiled to assist at natural disasters Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center National News Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:38 p.m. EST NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access POLITICAL NEWS Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView