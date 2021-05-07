A fugitive from Barren County was arrested Thursday in Bowling Green on drug and weapon charges.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, the agency was contacted by the Glasgow Police Department to assist in apprehending Eric Sturgeon, who was believed to be in the area of Greenwood Mall.
Sturgeon, 40, of Cave City, was wanted on a parole violation and a bench warrant from Barren County. He had been accused of removing an ankle monitor after being released from custody in January.
After a period of surveillance, detectives located Sturgeon walking in the mall parking lot and took him into custody.
Detectives located Sturgeon's vehicle in the 2500 block of Scottsville Road and, after a Kentucky State Police K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle, obtained a search warrant.
Law enforcement then discovered about 6 ounces of suspected crystal meth, a semi-automatic handgun, three ounces of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $685 in cash, according to the drug task force.
Sturgeon was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
