GLASGOW – Flooding in Barren County remains an issue after a deluge of rain hit southcentral Kentucky.
“It’s over with, but there’s still a lot of water in a lot of places that there’s not supposed to be,” said Ron Steve, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“The total, including stuff that fell on Friday night through (Sunday) night, Barren County had 6.31 inches of rain,” Steve said.
There were two incidents that occurred Sunday where people became stranded due to high water. One happened along Trojan Trail at the pedestrian bridge near Roseville Road.
“We received a call that a vehicle was off in the water and a guy was needing to be rescued,” said Maj. Terry Flatt of the Glasgow Police Department.
GPD officers and personnel from the Glasgow Fire Department, Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Medical Service and Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
“Officer Julie Robinson along with some of the fire department members and EMS members … waded into the water and were able to get a rope out to him and get him rescued that way,” Flatt said. “There were no injuries.”
The other incident occurred along Siloam Road.
“We had a family of four that ran into the water and their vehicle stalled. They self-extricated. We sent EMS to check them out,” said Tracy Shirley, director of the Barren County Emergency Management Service.
There were a few reports of property being flooded, and several roads in Barren County were closed due to flooding, Shirley said.
Barren County Road Department crews put up road closure signs Sunday due to the flooding and were back out on Monday clearing debris, repairing tiles and checking the roads to see if they could be reopened, he said.
Several state highways remained closed Monday also due to flooding.
In Barren County, state roads that were still closed Monday due to flooding were Ky. 740 at Beaver Creek at mile point 2.1; U.S. 68 at the Barren/Warren County line; and Ky. 3179 at Peter Creek near mile point 2.1, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.
Commented