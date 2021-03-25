GLASGOW – The Barren County Economic Authority has agreed to put a speculative building out to bid on a Highland Glen Industrial Park site.
The industrial park is on New Bowling Green Road. The site on which the BCEA is looking to construct the speculative building is a build-ready certified site.
The decision was approved at BCEA’s March 12 meeting.
“We also approved moving forward with a proposal for the design and bid document preparation for two sites in the new South Cooper Industrial Park,” BCEA Director Maureen Carpenter said. “We expect the planning and design to take up to four weeks, and then to bid the project in May. All development is speculative and being done in a proactive manner to attract new business and industry to Barren County.”
Carpenter also said she and Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale spoke to the Cave City Council on March 8 about a bond issue that will help fund improvements at Chapatcha Park, which is an industrial park on Mammoth Cave Street adjacent to Cave City Convention Center.
“They are looking to do three 10-acre lots to get them to build-ready certified status,” Carpenter said.
The city council voted unanimously to move forward with the project, she said.
“So that’s a huge partnership between the county and Cave City to get that done,” Carpenter said.
Barren Fiscal Court is in the process of approving an ordinance to do a similar bond issue that will help fund improvements at South Cooper Industrial Park, which is also on New Bowling Green Road.
Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong shared information with the Glasgow City Council on March 8 about partnering with the county on a bond issue to also help fund improvements at South Cooper Industrial Park.
