GLASGOW – Ten workers at the Barren County Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“At first (Tuesday), I had two contractors and one deputy. But as of right now, after the rest of them got tested today and we did the rapid testing ... now I have six deputies and four contract workers, so that’s a total 10,” Jailer Aaron Bennett said Wednesday.
The contract employees worked in the jail’s medical and kitchen departments. Bennett said those employees work for companies that contract with the county but are not county employees.
“The health and wellness of our Barren County Detention Center residents and staff, and our community at large, are our chief concerns,” Bennett said in a press release.
The detention center has enough employees to handle day-to-day duties, he said.
Companies that contract with the detention center will be sending other employees to fill the positions of those who have tested positive, he said.
All detention center employees undergo temperature checks when they report to work.
“Everybody gets their temperature checked. Everybody wears their PPE (personal protective equipment), masks and whatnot,” Bennett said.
This is the first positive tests at the detention center for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. “We made it the whole way to September,” Bennett said.
He said he’s proud the detention center was able to escape having a positive case of the coronavirus until now, but at the same time he is unhappy to have the positive cases.
“It was one of those things. It is going to happen eventually,” he said.
The detention center will provide COVID-19 testing for all inmates who are willing to do it, as well as all staff.
“We can’t force anyone to get tested, but at the same time we’re in plans to get all the inmates tested. That way we know where we stand,” Bennett said.
In the press release, the jailer said the detention center is working with the Barren River District Health Department, Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kentucky Department of Corrections, Barren County Judge-Executive’s Office and Barren County Emergency Management “to take the highest precautions.”
