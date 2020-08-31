GLASGOW – The Barren County Detention Center has started its own ankle monitoring program.
The initial idea behind offering the program was to help people who have been ordered to jail because they were behind in making child support payments.
Barren County Jailer Aaron Bennett explained that sometimes there is only one child support hearing per month. If someone is picked up on a child support warrant, that person may have to stay in jail for 28 days until there is another child support hearing.
“A lot of the guys and ladies who get picked up on a child support warrant may be down on their luck, but now they’ve got a job and are working, trying to get that child support paid. If they get behind and they get incarcerated and they lose that job, it’s really hurting the kids who are needing the money,” Bennett said.
Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas said she believes the program will help people stay current with their child support payments.
“Typically, when someone is released on a child support warrant so they can be allowed to continue to work, another one of the conditions of that release is that the monthly child support payments are coming in,” she said. “I feel this can be beneficial in continuing to get those payments coming in and get the money where it belongs to benefit the children.”
But the program is not just for those who are behind in making child support payments. It can also be used in situations when an inmate is hospitalized for two or three days. Using the program when such situations arise can free up time a deputy jailer would normally spend guarding inmates while they are patients at the hospital, Bennett said.
Qualification for the program is determined by the local court system.
The detention center’s program is not the only such program serving Barren County. There are also private companies that offer ankle monitoring programs.
The jailer explained if someone is a candidate for the jail’s program, their housing, employment and travel are all verified first to make sure they do have a job and a way to get back and forth to work.
The cost of the program is a $40 hook-up fee, which is charged to the inmates, he said.
Deputy jailers are required to take a class to be trained on how to operate the program.
The Barren County Detention Center is not the only jail to have such an ankle monitoring program.
“I know Simpson County has it. I know Oldham County … they have had (one) for 15 years. There’s plenty of jails that have ankle monitoring systems. It’s nothing new. It’s just new to us here,” he said.
