GLASGOW — Barren County has been given the go-ahead to begin work on its new judicial center, a state-funded project aimed at addressing increasing docket sizes in and around the city of Glasgow.
Designs for the three-story hub were approved unanimously Tuesday morning by the Kentucky Court Facilities Standards Committee. According to project documents, construction is estimated to begin in August 2024, with work projected to wrap up in January 2027.
“Now we’re ready to go,” said Jamie Bewley Byrd, Barren County’s judge-executive and chair of the judicial center’s project development board. “It was a big day.”
The Barren County project was allocated just under 56,500 in square footage from Kentucky’s Administrative Office of the Courts. The design approved this week clocked in at 58,329 square feet, about a 3% overage.
“We were able to arrive at a solution that’s very, very close to that allocation number,” said Jody Driggs, a principal with design firm Silling Architects.
The judicial center will neighbor the Glasgow Water Company and border West Main Street. A new access drive will be installed to connect West Main to West Water Street and the planned 176-space parking lot tucked behind the structure.
According to design documents, the first floor will include a covered vehicle entryway known as a “sally port” – a means to bring defendants into the judicial center in a secure and controlled manner – leading to holding cells. The first floor will also be home to the circuit court clerk.
The second floor features the larger of two district courtrooms as well as a family courtroom. The third floor holds the circuit courtroom and the smaller district courtroom. All told, 12,500 square feet have been set aside for jury trial court space.
According to project documents, the judicial center comes with an estimated $41.5 million price tag for total construction costs. The project cost grand total is estimated at $48.2 million, but according to Byrd that will not fall on county residents’ shoulders.
“I have reiterated that in two or three meetings that we’ve had with the AOC, just to make sure that Barren County is not responsible for the payment or if there were overages or anything like that,” Byrd said. “The AOC basically will pay the bill. It will run through the county, but it is a paid bond.”
Driggs said the new building is not intended to take away from Glasgow’s historic courthouse in the town’s square, which was completed in 1965.
“We certainly were intentional about it being deferent to the courthouse,” he said. “There’s really not a need for us to have a large column pediment or a large spire or cupola, something that would try to one-up and be hierarchically equal to or more prominent than the historic courthouse.”
He said red brick, white trim and a stone base are things people think of when they imagine a piece of civic architecture, and “we wanted to make sure we were using material that was familiar to folks.”
“It’s not a spaceship landing in a foreign land. It’s something people should recognize,” he said.
Circuit Court Judge John Alexander has worked out of the historic courthouse since 2007 and has witnessed the region’s growth firsthand.
“I think it’s safe to say that all three of the dockets in Barren County have all grown to one degree or another in the past 10 years,” Alexander said. “The building itself is not in bad shape at all. It’s just that we’ve started to outgrow it in terms of the demands of a modern court system and the demands of the dockets of the three courts that meet here every week.”
He said the district, circuit and family courtrooms are “usually always full” and there’s not a lot of space for clients to meet with their lawyers or for witnesses to wait to be called.
“If a special judge has to come in and do anything, we generally have to put them in some room that’s not really set up for court proceedings,” Alexander said.
He said it’s taken a lot of work to retrofit the courthouse to be compatible with work-from-home technology, something that was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new building would be ready to handle modern technology from the get-go.
Alexander also said the courthouse’s main point of entry, located on an above-ground floor, is not accessible to visitors with mobility issues.
Byrd said her main issue with the current courthouse is the lack of a secure entrance for the movement of inmates. The older building does not have a sally port – instead, defendants are brought in through the back door.
“They literally pull up on the side of the street. It’s just a danger,” Byrd said.
While there are no plans on the horizon to add another district or circuit judgeship to the county, Alexander said the new judicial center could accommodate that kind of expansion.
Byrd said plans are being developed for what to do with the historic downtown centerpiece.
“One of the top ideas is that our offices that are in the Barren County Government Center will go there,” she said. “We have a ton of offices there that we could potentially move over and open up a space on the square versus it just being a government building.”
The state legislature allocated $32 million for the project back in 2020. The preferred landing spot was a five-acre slab of city-owned property off of West Main Street, but conflicting views on what that property should be used for made for some slow going.
Things started to pick up last September when the Glasgow City Council approved an option-to-purchase agreement to sell 3.26 acres of city-owned property on the downtown thoroughfare to make way for the development.
That resolution came after an initial option-to-purchase agreement that would have sold off five acres of city land. That August vote failed, with some council members stating they only wanted to sell as much of the acreage as needed to keep open the option of building a new city park.
It was announced at the project development board’s Dec. 28 meeting that all closings on necessary land acquisitions had occurred, including the purchase of the Dollar General located on the site and a sliver of land belonging to the Glasgow Water Company, clearing the way for the design phase.
And as for the city-owned adjacent acreage?
“There’s a lot of discussion as to what goes on that,” Byrd said.
Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse said nothing has formally been done, but there is interest from a group that would like to buy that property and outfit it as a park or community space.
“The interest is still there,” he said. “The city was asked what we plan to do with it. We basically have no plans for it, but we certainly would entertain working something out to where we could actually sell that property to people who want to put the Bounty of the Barrens Farmers Market there.”
Alexander said he’ll miss the old building once the new center is complete, and more than likely will have spent “a lot more time in the existing courthouse than I will ever spend in the new one.”
“But it’s something that will serve everybody, and that’s why we’ve been so adamant about trying to get it done.”