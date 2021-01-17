GLASGOW – Barren Fiscal Court will consider creation of a taxing district to benefit the health department when it meets this week.
The fiscal court’s administrative and budget committee agreed last week to bring the issue before the full fiscal court, which will meet Tuesday.
Judge-Executive Micheal Hale explained during the committee meeting that the county contributes $678,000 a year to the health department. A portion of that amount funds retirement costs for health department employees.
“It seems it grows more (each year). If you look at the projection of retirement in full, we could be well over $1 million if the state decides to say: ‘Hey, we need you to be paying more,’ ” Hale said. “The health department locally has voted to proceed with asking fiscal court to consider a taxing district.”
Hale proposed creating the taxing district and setting the rate at 2.25 cents per $100 of assessed value, and lowering the county property tax rate of 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value to help compensate for the cost of the new tax.
“If we are asking our citizens for another taxing district, we need to be able to start with ourselves first and say: ‘Hey, here’s what we are going to do, what we’re going to sacrifice.’ I just think that’s fair,” he said.
The judge-executive pointed out Barren County is ranked 14th across the state for lowest tax rates.
“We’re one of four counties ... in the state of Kentucky that does not have a health department taxing district. I believe all of those counties are situated right here in the BRADD (Barren River Area Development District) area, but we’re one of four,” he said.
The fiscal court will be able to use monies that had traditionally gone to the health department for other things if a taxing district is created, he said.
Hale said he is not sure how much the Kentucky Department for Local Government will allow the county to decrease the county’s property tax rate, but he said he thought the fiscal court should “... back off on that to allow us to compensate for a new taxing district.”
Matt Hunt, director of the Barren River District Health Department, sat in on the committee meeting.
“The local board of health in Barren County is supportive of this move and it sounds like it might be a revenue neutral item for the folks in Barren County, perhaps,” he said.
Of the counties in the BRADD area served by the district health department, four have taxing districts that benefit their health departments: Logan, Butler, Edmonson and Warren.
The tax rate is 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed value in each of those counties.
Hunt told the committee he would advocate for the new tax rate to start out at 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. Approximately 0.3% of the revenue generated by a tax rate of 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed value will stay with the local taxing district.
“I think it’s a good way to have a firm funding stream for health departments for years to come,” Hunt said.
Legislation approved by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2020 requires fiscal courts to approve tax rates for public health taxing districts. This means the fiscal court will decide whether to increase the tax rate if the taxing district is created.
The building that houses the health department is owned by the county. It is located along West Washington Street.
Hale asked Hunt if the district health department would work with the county in using tax revenue to cover the health department’s maintenance costs, and Hunt said it would help and that it is an advantage of having the tax rate set above the contribution rate.
“That way you’ve got some funds there to do that and it does not pull from your general fund,” Hunt said.
Hale, a voting member of the local board of health, said he felt it was time the county had a public health taxing district.
“But the most important thing is relieving some of that property tax to help compensate for it. I think that’s important,” he said.
Magistrate Jeff Botts asked Dennis Proffitt, county maintenance supervisor, about the condition of the health department building. While there are a few minor issues, Proffitt said he knew of nothing major that needed to be repaired.
Botts also asked Hale when would the fiscal court look at creating the new taxing district.
“We need to start on that immediately because I know we have some advertising that has to be done,” Hale said. “We need to move forward with that quickly.”
Botts questioned committee members on what rate they thought the committee should start with. Magistrate Billy Houchens said he thought the committee should go with Hunt’s suggestion of 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
All committee members agreed, and Botts said the committee will bring it before the full fiscal court Tuesday.
Information how much revenue tax rates of 2 cents, 2.25 cents and 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed value will generate will be presented at the fiscal court meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.