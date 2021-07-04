GLASGOW – Barren County magistrates are considering changes at Jackie Browning Park on Donnelley Drive so more children can play softball and baseball there.
There has been an influx of children wanting to play softball and baseball at the park, officials reported.
Magistrates have discussed converting a football field at the park into a softball/baseball field.
Magistrate Trent Riddle said at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting that he has talked to some people about that possibility.
“I don’t think this is going to be received very well at all as long as there is any kind of a need for a little league football program,” he said. “I think it’s probably in the best interest of the park to do this. As far as our needs are concerned, the baseball needs are a lot greater than the football needs, but I’ve just got mixed emotions about it.”
The little league football program founded the park.
“And there was a lot of people behind it at that time,” he said.
Again, Riddle said he didn’t think the idea to convert the football field into a softball/baseball field would be well received. Still, Riddle made a motion to convert the football field into a softball/baseball field just so magistrates could discuss the matter at greater length.
Judge-Executive Micheal Hale asked Riddle to change his motion so that it would state if converting the football fields into baseball fields didn’t work, fiscal court could consider utilizing some other area between the football fields and Donnelley Drive to create another field.
Riddle agreed that was something that could be investigated. His motion was approved by the magistrates.
Magistrate Tim Coomer asked how often the football field is used.
Maxie Murray, who is in charge of the park, said there were some football games played last fall but said it wasn’t utilized much due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The football field was used as a practice field for softball/baseball teams because there aren’t enough practice fields at the park. Also, athletic fields at elementary schools were also used as practice fields, he said.
Murray pointed out that softball/baseball games are played at the park on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and all day on Saturdays.
Magistrate Carl Dickerson asked if there was another football field that can be used.
There is a practice field next to the Barren County middle school for the high school and there is a field behind the middle school for the middle school to practice, but neither is a regulation size field, Murray said.
He also said there is an area behind field No. 2 that could also be used. The field could be used for football as well as softball/baseball, he said.
“We don’t want to do away with football. We want to help them out as much as we can,” Hale said. “We just know we’ve got a huge influx of kids. We’ve got 620 kids that have signed up to play baseball and softball.”
A couple of fields at the park have been shut down so they can be prepped for the softball/baseball all-star teams and by traveling teams.
“Our fields do get utilized. They get utilized a lot,” Murray said.
Expanding is something Riddle said he thought the fiscal court needed to start taking into consideration. He asked if magistrates could meet with park officials to get input on what the county needs to do.
As the fiscal court starts to think about the possibility of expanding, Hale said it should also think about the creation of 75 to 100 additional parking spaces.