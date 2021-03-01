A Barren County man was arrested Friday night after reportedly telling police he fired shots at a car containing his estranged wife and their son.
Mark A. Roberts, 30, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Barren County Sheriff's Office on two counts of attempted murder.
According to an arrest citation, deputies responded to Roberts' Lecta Kino Road address on a report that Roberts had shot his 7-year-old son.
Roberts was found walking back to his residence from a nearby wooded area and detained.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found 19 shell casings in the front yard and an AR-15 rifle in the house with 10 rounds in the magazine and a round in the chamber, according to an arrest citation. The rifle was on fire when deputies recovered it.
The people identified as the victims in the case were located in Cave City by the Cave City Police Department.
Deputies investigating learned that the vehicle involved in the incident had multiple bullet strikes, including two in the area of the windshield and one on a side window.
The vehicle was occupied by Roberts' estranged wife, son and two other people at the time of the incident. No one was struck by any bullets, but one person received a head injury during the incident, the arrest citation said.
During an interview, Roberts told deputies he was "mad at his estranged wife because of a picture he observed on her Google account," his arrest citation said.
"He also stated he was mad when she showed up to pick up the child with another male subject with her," Dep. B.J. Childress of the Barren County Sheriff's Office said in the citation. "(Roberts) indicated that he ran into the front yard to get a good line of sight so that he could shoot at the vehicle and believed that he wanted to kill who he believed was his estranged wife's new boyfriend."
Roberts is in Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow under a $750,000 cash bond.
