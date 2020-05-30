A Glasgow man was arrested Friday after being accused of offering to pay a juvenile for sex.
According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a complaint in February regarding Terry Hagan, 55, of Glasgow.
Through an investigation, the sheriff's office identified a juvenile who Hagan was accused of propositioning and discovered images of child pornography on Hagan's cellphone, according to the sheriff's office.
Hagan was arrested on a count of promoting human trafficking and five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.