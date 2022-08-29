A Barren County man was arrested Saturday after his girlfriend reported he assaulted her with a machete.
Eddie J. Cooper, 31, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Glasgow Police Department on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree strangulation and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to an arrest citation, police were called to the woman's S. Lewis Street apartment at 10:54 a.m. Saturday on a report that Cooper had broken into the residence.
Cooper had left prior to police arriving, and the woman said she left for her safety and to phone police after seeing Cooper in her residence, the citation said.
Glasgow police were dispatched again to the apartment at 12:32 p.m. Saturday on a report of an assault.
Police spoke to the woman again, who reported that Cooper had cut her head and hand with a machete.
The woman reported that she heard a noise in her apartment and when she got up to see about it, Cooper attacked her, the citation said.
During the incident, Cooper tackled the woman as she held her 6-month-old baby and then strangled her, causing her to briefly lose consciousness, the citation said.
Cooper ran after neighbors said they were going to call police, and officers located Cooper behind a building across the street from the apartment.
Cooper denied an altercation had happened when he spoke with police, and claimed that his girlfriend had chased him down the street as he walked past her residence, the citation said.
Cooper was placed in the Barren County Corrections Center under a $25,000 cash bond.
