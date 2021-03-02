A man accused of loading a gun at a bar was arrested Saturday by police in Cave City.
According to the Cave City Police Department, officers were dispatched to Lander's Pots Bottom Irish Pub regarding a person there with a gun.
The bar owner told police a man named Brian Murphy loaded a gun and walked away from the bar.
Police located Murphy at his residence, and officers found a loaded handgun lying on the couch and an unmarked pill bottle containing marijuana on the coffee table, Cave City police said.
Murphy was taken into custody after police confirmed he had a felony conviction.
At Barren County Detention Center, Murphy made a statement that police viewed as a threat, Cave City police said.
Murphy was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree terroristic threatening.
