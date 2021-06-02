A Barren County man was served Thursday with an indictment warrant accusing him of trafficking in marijuana.
James Dylan Lacy, 23, of Glasgow, was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, the investigation that led to Lacy began when agents intercepted a parcel containing $9,000 in 2019 that was to be shipped to California.
Lacy was having marijuana and THC products shipped to Glasgow from California, and after intercepting the parcel, agents interviewed Lacy, who acknowledged that he was using the cash to buy THC wax and vape cartridges to resell, the task force said.
Agents were given consent to search Lacy's residence and found marijuana, THC wax and THC vape products along with $18,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to the task force.
Agents executed search warrants on Friday at Lacy's vape shop and residence and found more illegal THC products and a large amount of cash, the task force said.