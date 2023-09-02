Barren man arrested in sex abuse investigation By the Daily News Sep 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lawrence Helton Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Barren County man was arrested Wednesday following a Glasgow Police Department investigation into allegations of sex abuse.Lawrence K. Helton, 71, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12). According to the GPD, the investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFive injured in BG off-road crash, driver arrestedBody retrieved from Barren River after man flees from wildlife officersKSP releases more findings in Davis incident, identifies dead shooterJennings Creek damaged by discharge from Country Oven plantAshley Ann Burt (Voyles)Davis nearing end of hospital stay; questions still linger following shootingCity to soon accept proposals for historic Southern QueenPatricia 'Pat' Carol Bertelson Hildreth (Grant)'It’s always sad when you see one go': Demolition coming for historic State Street buildingEx-Allen auctioneer Shelton has probation revoked, ordered to prison for 18 months Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 9:29 a.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:08 a.m. EDT A 2nd Tommy John rehab could be tougher for Angels' Shohei Ohtani. But it's not a given 'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76 More than a meal: Restaurant-based programs feed seniors' social lives POLITICAL NEWS Biden will get a firsthand look at hurricane's toll in Florida. Gov. DeSantis has no plans to meet DeSantis won't meet with Biden during president's trip to survey Idalia damage Nevada assemblywoman won't seek re-election in swing district after scrutiny over her nonprofit job Proud Boy convicted of helping spearhead Capitol attack ties Jan. 6 sentence record with 18 years Casino developers ask Richmond voters for a second chance, promising new jobs and tax revenue Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView