Barren man arrested on assault charges By the Daily News May 2, 2022 A Barren County man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assaulting multiple people.Joshua Lewis, 41, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Glasgow Police Department on a count of second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault.An arrest citation said Lewis assaulted three people at two locations. A witness reported to police that Lewis punched her boyfriend "for no apparent reason" and then struck her, breaking her front tooth.She drove to an area hospital for treatment.When the woman's mother met with Lewis to talk about what happened, Lewis assaulted her as well, the citation said.