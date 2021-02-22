A day after a judge imposed a protective order on him, a Barren County man reportedly kicked in the door of the person who petitioned for the order.
Nathan Horn, 39, of Glasgow, was arrested Saturday by the Glasgow Police Department on charges of second-degree burglary and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a North Jackson Highway residence regarding a burglary complaint.
The homeowner reported that Horn kicked open the door and made his way into the residence.
According to an arrest citation, Horn had been served with an EPO on Friday ordering him to vacate the residence that was the subject of the burglary call.
The homeowner reported that Horn wanted her to call the police for a ride somewhere, his arrest citation said.
