A Barren County man was arrested Tuesday after police reportedly found six pounds of suspected marijuana in his vehicle.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street and encountered Timothy Nunn, 58, of Glasgow. Police located a pill in a plastic bag next to the driver's seat along with suspected marijuana, hydrocodone and a pipe.
Further investigation led to the discovery of about six pounds of marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of cash, Xanax, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia, according to GPD.
Nunn was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt.
