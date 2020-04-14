A Barren County man arrested by police in Glasgow died in custody Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Post 3 was contacted shortly after 8:15 a.m. Tuesday by the Glasgow Police Department regarding the man, identified as Jeremy Marr, 35, of Glasgow.
The GPD received a call for service around 7:40 a.m. about a man who had unlawfully entered a residence on Cleveland Avenue.
GPD officers arrived at the residence and found Marr outside the residence. As officer attempted to arrest him, Marr had an unspecified medical emergency that led to the notification of EMS.
Marr was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, where he was pronounced dead, according to KSP.
The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will be performed by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office.
The death investigation by KSP is ongoing.
