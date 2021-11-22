An investigation involving U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents in multiple jurisdictions resulted in the arrest of a Barren County man on charges relating to child sexual exploitation.
Scott Allison, 56, of Glasgow, faces a charge in U.S. District Court of possession of child pornography.
Allison was arrested Wednesday following a DHS investigation that originated in Boston.
According to an affidavit supporting a criminal complaint, a DHS special agent from Homeland Security Investigations Boston requested assistance from agents based in Bowling Green regarding an ongoing investigation into Allison’s alleged activity.
The affidavit said Allison had been posting on various dark web sites that cannot be found using conventional web browsers.
The posts, provided by the Boston-based agent to local Homeland Security investigators, contained links to images of child sexual abuse, court records show.
Investigators also uncovered messages on dark web sites allegedly attributed to Allison in which he expressed concern about attracting attention from law enforcement.
“I’ve got a couple of select people I do trade with but always get a bit scared when somebody emails me requesting stuff,” one of the posts said. “That’s how I’d do it if I were the feds to find traders. If they request first and I send them something, I’m guilty of trading (child pornography). ... Every time I read a news article about a large group, or just one person, being charged with distribution it scares me a little.”
The affidavit included additional posts attributed to Allison by law enforcement that express a sexual attraction to children.
A federal search warrant was obtained Tuesday for Allison’s Glasgow residence and executed on Wednesday.
Investigators searching the home found an external hard drive plugged into Allison’s computer that contained additional images of child sexual abuse and materials in the home that included a makeshift sex doll in Allison’s bed, the affidavit said.
“After departing Allison’s residence, Allison made a spontaneous utterance to HSI Bowling Green and HSI Boston agents, saying ‘I just moved in and I’m sure my neighbors are going to love me for this,’ “ the affidavit said.
Allison, who is in the Warren County Regional Jail, has been arraigned in U.S. District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a public defender appointed to represent him.
He is set to return to federal court Monday for a preliminary hearing and detention hearing.