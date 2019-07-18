A man arrested last year in Barren County on suspicion of drug trafficking faces federal charges that could result in a life sentence.
Gary Rittenberry, 49, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Rittenberry, who is in the Grayson County Detention Center, will be arraigned July 24 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
A federal criminal complaint details an Aug. 23 traffic stop in Glasgow that led to the indictment.
The complaint said Rittenberry’s 2003 Dodge Ram was stopped for a traffic violation, and a Glasgow Police Department officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the truck.
Police were given consent to search the vehicle, and an officer noticed Rittenberry remove something from his shirt and throw it on the ground.
Rittenberry appeared to be concealing the object under his foot. When police asked him to move his left foot, Rittenberry fled, touching off a short pursuit that ended with his apprehension after police used a stun gun, according to the complaint.
“Rittenberry was questioned about the bag he threw on the ground, and he confirmed it was heroin,” the criminal complaint said.
Police searching the vehicle found a black duffel bag containing two bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine totaling about 2.85 ounces, a loaded handgun, a box of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, about 28 grams of marijuana and a cellphone.
Rittenberry claimed ownership of all the items in the bag, except for the gun.
“Rittenberry acknowledged he traveled from Cookeville, Tenn., to Louisville to acquire approximately three ounces of methamphetamine,” the criminal complaint said. “Rittenberry advised he takes the methamphetamine back to Cookeville where he uses some and sells/distributes it.”
The complaint said Rittenberry claimed the gun was put in the duffel bag by his source for drugs while he left it unattended.
The federal indictment listed two drug convictions for Rittenberry in Tennessee in 2004 and 2006.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
