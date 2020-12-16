A grand jury recently returned an indictment against a Barren County man suspected of driving drunk during a fatal crash.
Christopher Matthew McCoy, 32, of Glasgow, was formally charged with second-degree manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance (second offense) by the Barren County grand jury, which convened Dec. 10 over Zoom.
McCoy is charged in a single-vehicle crash May 9 that resulted in the death of his 10-year-old daughter, Addison McCoy.
Kentucky State Police, which investigated the crash, said McCoy was behind the wheel of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Coral Hill Road in Glasgow.
As the truck was going east in the 2500 block, the vehicle dipped off the right shoulder in a curve. McCoy then overcorrected, sending the truck across both lanes of traffic before leaving the left shoulder and striking several trees, according to KSP.
Addison McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
A blood sample taken from Christopher McCoy soon after the crash showed the presence of methamphetamine in his system, court records said.
Christopher McCoy was served with an arrest warrant Aug. 4 charging him with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, though the grand jury eventually decided to return a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.
He posted a partially secured $75,000 bond Aug. 29 but was arrested again Nov. 24.
The Glasgow Police Department was called that day to You-Turn Court Monitoring Services to assist with a disruptive male, later identified as McCoy, an arrest citation said.
A court official told police McCoy tested positive for meth, a violation of the terms of his bond, and Barren District Judge Gabe Pendleton directed police to jail McCoy for contempt of court, his citation said.
McCoy remains in Barren County Corrections Center, where the $75,000 bond has been reinstated.
