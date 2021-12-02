A Barren County man avoided trial in a deadly shooting by pleading guilty Tuesday.
Bobby Conatser, 55, of Glasgow, pleaded guilty in Barren Circuit Court in Glasgow to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Kevin M. Miller.
Before accepting the plea agreement, Conatser was to have faced trial Tuesday on a charge of murder in Miller’s death.
Miller, 40, of Scottsville, was shot once in the back July 8, 2018. He was found unarmed on Lick Branch Road about a half-mile from Conatser’s home.
Conatser told police he had been having issues with Miller trespassing on his property and that Miller had been in a relationship with Conatser’s daughter, according to prior testimony in the case.
“I just know there was an ongoing feud between the two of them and at the center of the feud, in my opinion, was Mr. Conatser’s daughter,” Kentucky State Police Detective Gary Travis said during a 2018 preliminary hearing in Barren District Court.
On the date of the incident, Conatser reportedly learned from a relative that Miller attempted to break into his residence.
Conatser retrieved a shotgun, loaded it and searched his property for Miller. Conatser then drove to Lick Branch Road with the shotgun and encountered Miller on a motorcycle, court records said.
Conatser claimed he swung the shotgun toward Miller during a confrontation, and the weapon discharged as Miller was traveling away, court records said.
Police recovered the shotgun from the front porch of Conatser’s house.
While the case was pending, Conatser’s attorney, Johnny Bell, filed a motion to have the murder charge dismissed, contending Conatser acted in self-defense after Miller reportedly tried to break into the residence and had made previous threats against Conatser.
Barren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner responded that Conatser’s use of force wasn’t justified, given that Miller was unarmed when he was shot in the back while driving away from Conatser and the shooting didn’t take place on Conatser’s property.
After a hearing, the motion was denied by Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander, who determined there was probable cause to conclude that Conatser’s use of force wasn’t legally justified.
Bell said Conatser decided to accept the plea agreement after discussing the matter with his family.
Had the case gone to trial, Conatser faced a minimum sentence of 20 years and up to life in prison if he had been convicted of murder, and would not have been eligible for parole until serving at least 85% of his sentence.
People serving sentences for second-degree manslaughter only have to serve 20% of their sentence before meeting the parole board.
“We felt we had a strong defense and fully intended on going to trial, but at the end, through talking with his family, they just came to the conclusion that taking a (sentence with) 20% parole eligibility was in his best interest,” Bell said.
The plea agreement recommended a 10-year sentence for Conatser, and Gardner is opposed to probation or shock probation in the case.
Bell said he planned to file a motion supporting probation ahead of the sentencing date.
Conatser is set to be sentenced Jan. 4.
