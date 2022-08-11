GLASGOW – Addison McCoy’s death exacted a toll on her surviving family that continues to reverberate.
The 10-year-old Addison was the victim in a single-vehicle crash May 9, 2020, on Coral Hill Road in Glasgow, in which a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado dipped off the right shoulder, overcorrected and crossed both lanes before striking several trees off the left shoulder.
The driver of the truck in that incident was her father, Christopher Matthew McCoy, and a subsequent police investigation determined there was methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
On Thursday, McCoy, 34, was sentenced in Barren Circuit Court to five years in prison, having earlier pleaded guilty to charges of reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
McCoy accepted a plea agreement that reduced the reckless homicide charge from a more serious count of second-degree manslaughter.
On one side of the courtroom, numerous family members gathered for McCoy’s sentencing hearing. Several of them would make impassioned pleas to Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander to place McCoy on probation.
On the opposite side of McCoy’s family in the courtroom sat Morgan Stovall, Addison’s mother.
Stovall gave a victim impact statement in which she described her relationship with her daughter, giving birth to her at age 19.
“She watched me grow up as much as I watched her grow up,” Stovall said. “She was a spitfire with a sassy attitude who I loved with all my heart.”
A paramedic with Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Stovall was working a shift the night of the crash. As information began to filter in over her radio, Stovall’s worst fears were realized.
Stovall said she traveled to the crash site, where her daughter had been pronounced dead, and viewed the wreckage.
“This has affected me and my family in ways that no one can imagine,” Stovall said. “I long to hear her voice and feel her touch.”
Stovall said her other daughter has been profoundly affected by Addison’s death and has spoken of self-harm.
Stovall urged McCoy to be sentenced in line with the plea agreement.
“I never claimed to be mother of the year, but I can say I would never put my children in a dangerous situation,” Stovall said, just before addressing McCoy. “You still must accept responsibility and the full weight of the consequences of your actions.”
McCoy’s attorney, Ken Garrett, argued for probation for his client, saying McCoy is a victim as well as a defendant in this matter and is also struggling with Addison’s death.
“It is a loss he feels every morning he wakes up, every afternoon when he thinks of his other daughter and every night when he goes to sleep,” Garrett said. “There’s no punishment that can exceed the torment that Mr. McCoy goes through daily.”
McCoy gave a short statement in which he said he didn’t intend to place any loved one in harm’s way.
McCoy said he had sought to become a part of Addison’s life in the several months leading up to the crash and that she appeared to enjoy spending time with McCoy’s girlfriend and their children.
“Our routine as a family is different, when we plan activities, we are missing one of our biggest parts,” McCoy said. “I would give my life in place of hers.”
Barren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Richardson questioned McCoy about his meth use prior to the crash.
McCoy denied using meth while in the vehicle and said he didn’t know at what point before the crash he used any drugs.
Richardson said a lab report showed meth in McCoy’s system at nine times the level for therapeutic use.
Seven of McCoy’s relatives and the pastor at his church also spoke on McCoy’s behalf in support of probation.
McCoy’s mother, Becky Hamlett, said the entire family has felt Addison’s loss and that the tragedy has shaken McCoy’s resolve.
Hamlett said she worried about the effects of a lengthy incarceration on the development of Addison’s younger sister.
“When (McCoy) was in jail he said he couldn’t cry or show any emotion and it was killing him inside,” Hamlett said. “I was afraid he was going to try to end his life also. He will never truly be happy again. There is no justice to be gained here, he already has a life sentence.”
Barbara Crump, McCoy’s great-aunt, said there was no hurt to compare to what the surviving family members are enduring and argued for McCoy to be placed on probation to continue working and paying his bills.
“Matthew’s life stopped because of this accident,” Crump said. “He never looked for trouble, trouble followed him.”
Richardson argued that probation would unduly lessen the serious nature of the criminal charges.
Richardson said McCoy’s responses to his questions about meth use show that McCoy was trying to avoid taking responsibility.
The prosecutor also argued that McCoy would receive drug treatment in prison and mentioned a pending misdemeanor assault case against McCoy while out on bond in which Stovall is the alleged victim.
“You don’t get to cause the death of your own child and walk in here and call yourself the victim,” Richardson said. “What aggravates me is that he still won’t just own up to it.”
Alexander ultimately imposed the five-year sentence, and in doing so referenced earlier testimony regarding McCoy’s post-arrest baptism.
“Any time a child gets taken early, the world suffers a loss and there’s nothing we can do to rectify that,” Alexander said. “I would be sending an inappropriate message out there if I thought that anything that happened after (the crash) minimized everything that happened before it. ... This is not the end for you and this is not an indication that I don’t think you’re worth paying attention to in the future.”
