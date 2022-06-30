Barren man suspected of shooting at vehicle Daily News Jun 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gregori Dillard Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Barren County man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of firing a gunshot at a moving vehicle.Gregori Michael Dillard, 38, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Barren County Sheriff's Office on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.The charges stem from an investigation Monday into a report that a man fired a handgun at a passing vehicle at Kino Road and Billingsley Road.No injuries were reported, but the people in the vehicle told law enforcement they heard the bullet go by the window of their truck, according to an arrest citation. The witnesses reported seeing the person put the gun in his pants and walk away quickly toward Kino Road.Dillard was identified through investigation as a suspect, and he agreed to be interviewed Wednesday at the sheriff's office.Dillard reportedly admitted having been drinking Monday and firing a round toward Kino Road from Billingsley Road before going to his mother's nearby residence, an arrest citation said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Myglasgow Gregori Michael Dillard Citation Sheriff Charge Weaponry Criminal Law Law Arrest Road Office Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Chick-fil-A coming to site near Nashville RoadRepublic Services awarded city waste collection franchiseWCPS employee fired after sex abuse arrestWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsMultiple black bear sightings reported in Smiths GroveBG man arrested on federal drug charges‘Fountain Row’ entertainment destination center kicks off July 15Deloris Arlene "Dee" Enigk (Morgan)Bowling Green to receive enhanced monitoring by KHSAA'Pulling each other up': Incubator to provide stability, resources to businesses Images Videos State News Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban that was triggered by Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98 Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tenn. officer Officials break ground on new western Louisville hospital National News AP News Summary at 2:17 p.m. EDT Court backs arrest by officers responding to ShotSpotter Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits POLITICAL NEWS Republicans square off in raucous Arizona governor debate Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions Campground seen as stopgap for unhoused people in Anchorage Judge to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView