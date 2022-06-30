A Barren County man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of firing a gunshot at a moving vehicle.

Gregori Michael Dillard, 38, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Barren County Sheriff's Office on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The charges stem from an investigation Monday into a report that a man fired a handgun at a passing vehicle at Kino Road and Billingsley Road.

No injuries were reported, but the people in the vehicle told law enforcement they heard the bullet go by the window of their truck, according to an arrest citation.

The witnesses reported seeing the person put the gun in his pants and walk away quickly toward Kino Road.

Dillard was identified through investigation as a suspect, and he agreed to be interviewed Wednesday at the sheriff's office.

Dillard reportedly admitted having been drinking Monday and firing a round toward Kino Road from Billingsley Road before going to his mother's nearby residence, an arrest citation said.